ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $987,000 Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,565,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,935,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

About Zurn Water Solutions (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.