PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.67). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 516.92% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The business had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $34,951.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,305.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock worth $1,286,290 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

