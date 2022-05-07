Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.90.

Generac stock opened at $241.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.11 and a 200 day moving average of $334.13. Generac has a one year low of $217.10 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

