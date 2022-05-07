Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Addus HomeCare in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $5,186,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 77.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $403,669. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

