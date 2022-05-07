Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of AJRD opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

