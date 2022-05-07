Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AKAM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $95.08 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

