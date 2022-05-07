Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Boosted by William Blair

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

NYSE ANET opened at $110.98 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 5,871 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $718,727.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,527 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

