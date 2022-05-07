Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gartner in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $252.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.50 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 197.10% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,327. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.