Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reduced by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

