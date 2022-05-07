Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $59.30 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

