Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issued By William Blair

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of KFRC opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.06. Kforce has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 43.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. S&T Bank PA purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kforce by 743.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,531 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kforce by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 85,256 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Kforce by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 69,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

