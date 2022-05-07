Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

