Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.84 on Friday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.46.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 294.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

