Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

AXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

AXS opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

