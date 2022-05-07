Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen has a twelve month low of $190.65 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

