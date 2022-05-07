Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

