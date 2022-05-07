Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

VMC opened at $169.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

