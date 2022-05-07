Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

QDEL stock opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.38. Quidel has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.02.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.49. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 4,883.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

