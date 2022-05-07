R1 RCM (RCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect R1 RCM to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. R1 RCM has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,039 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,645 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 144,736 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,428 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.