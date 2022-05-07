Rand Capital (RAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 387.59%.

Rand Capital stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Rand Capital has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $26.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Robert M. Zak bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

