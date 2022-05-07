Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $12.71. Ranpak shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 5,146 shares.
The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.
Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.
