Rattler Midstream LP to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.