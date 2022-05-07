RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of RBC Bearings worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,138 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $19,887,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.25.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.