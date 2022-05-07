Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.32. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

