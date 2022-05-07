Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

NYSE:RRX opened at $126.66 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $125.26 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,154,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,708,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,384,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,720,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

