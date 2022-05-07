Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading Up 7.8% on Strong Earnings

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $119.66 and last traded at $118.74. Approximately 3,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 304,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.17.

The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,553,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after purchasing an additional 508,080 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,995,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

