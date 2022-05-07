Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Mestemacher expects that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:INM opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.