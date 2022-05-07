Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

NYSE:AEM opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.