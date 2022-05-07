Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $125.11 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

