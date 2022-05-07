Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vallourec S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vallourec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Vallourec had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Vallourec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.