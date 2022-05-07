ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $5.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.98. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

RMD opened at $202.05 on Friday. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.83 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $10,314,879. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after buying an additional 192,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,743,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.