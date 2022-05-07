Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RVMD opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,272,079 shares of company stock worth $31,810,981 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

