RGC Resources (RGCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) is set to announce its 3/31/2022 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RGC Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGCO opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -0.28. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of analysts have commented on RGCO shares. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

