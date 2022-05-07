Romeo Power (RMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Romeo Power has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 35.15%.

Shares of RMO opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.58. Romeo Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

RMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Romeo Power by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Romeo Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,856,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 299,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Romeo Power by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 86,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Romeo Power by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Romeo Power by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 300,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 115,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

