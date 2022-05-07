Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$65.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CSFB boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.81.

FTS stock opened at C$62.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.44. The stock has a market cap of C$30.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$54.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9699999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$900,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,724,819.35. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 in the last 90 days.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

