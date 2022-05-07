Royal Bank of Canada Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$65.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.58.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$47.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$37.88 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

