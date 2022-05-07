Royal Bank of Canada Raises Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$3.25

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$2.86.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$292.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$83,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,597,733.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

