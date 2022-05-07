SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €132.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €132.00 ($138.95) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on SAP in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($157.89) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €135.21 ($142.33).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €91.64 ($96.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €99.19 and a 200-day moving average of €112.09. SAP has a one year low of €90.33 ($95.08) and a one year high of €129.74 ($136.57).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

