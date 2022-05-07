Science 37 (SNCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Science 37 has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.02 million.

SNCE stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Science 37 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,175,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

