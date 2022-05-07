Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

NYSE WWW opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

