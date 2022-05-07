SeaSpine Holdings Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for SeaSpine in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.46). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of SPNE opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 169,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 159,926 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

