Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) rose 5.7% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.83. Approximately 2,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 741,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 69.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 340.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 39.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 90,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.