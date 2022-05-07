SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,232,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,001,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

