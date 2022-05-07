SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,615 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

