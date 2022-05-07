SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,140 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

FMC opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

