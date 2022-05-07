SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

