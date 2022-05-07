SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after purchasing an additional 87,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

