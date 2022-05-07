SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $150.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.03. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

