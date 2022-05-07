SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,559 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,567 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,292 shares of company stock worth $1,498,351. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

