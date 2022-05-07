SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,309 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,804,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

